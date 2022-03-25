Benny’s Pizza plans move into Old Town Manassas

The Virginia-based Benny’s Pizza chain plans to open a new location in Old Town Manassas.

This article was written by WTOP's news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission.

A Virginia-based pizza chain is making its next home a 1950s storefront in Old Town Manassas.

Benny’s Pizza, which opened its first store in Blacksburg and quickly became known among Virginia Tech students for its 28-inch pies, is opening a new franchise location at 9209 Center St. across from the Harris Pavilion. Owner Kyle Kerivan is currently working through the downtown area architectural review board’s approval process for the facade.

According to a news release from the city’s economic development authority, Kerivan is working to install the restaurant’s kitchen in its 1956 storefront. Plans eventually call for an open-air seating area and a mural on the side of the building.

“Downtown Manassas has a great atmosphere and a lot going on. It’s the perfect place for us to open a new location,” Kerivan said in the press release. The owner couldn’t be reached by InsideNoVa for further comment.

The pizza chain already has 15 locations across Virginia.

The dining scene in the city’s downtown area and Manassas as a whole has continued to grow through the pandemic.

Last fiscal year, despite the COVID shutdowns of 2020, the city’s meals tax revenue grew by 6.5%. Commercial assessments also rose by 6.7%, according to the city’s comprehensive annual financial report.