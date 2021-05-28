CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Sheetz’ limited-time milkshake beer

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 28, 2021, 11:40 AM

Convenience store chain Sheetz is rolling out a limited-time strawberry and banana milkshake-flavored beer. (Courtesy Sheetz)

Convenience store chain Sheetz is rolling out a limited-time strawberry and banana milkshake-flavored beer.

It’s the latest in a string of wild beer flavors the chain has produced and stocked for limited-time runs in collaboration with craft brewers.

This one, called Project I Scream, Brew Scream, is in partnership with Goose Island Brewery and is brewed with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree. Sheetz calls it “light and fruity with a kiss of hop to balance the strawberry sweetness.”

The new brew is an India Pale Ale with 6.8% alcohol by volume. It’s also a relative bargain, with a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans priced at $7.99. It’ll be available at 489 Sheetz locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina until supplies run out; it will not be restocked.

Last November, Sheetz sold Project Happy Hole-idayz, a limited-time donut-flavored beer with Wicked Weed Brewing Company, brewed with one-pound of Sheetz glazed vanilla donut holes per barrel.

Other past limited-run Sheetz beers have included a coffee-flavored IPA, one brewed with hot dogs and another brewed with watermelon-flavored gummy rings.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

