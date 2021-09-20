VIDEO: Behind the scenes of Fired Up with Jake and John

When Mike "Jake" Jakaitis and John Domen went to talk with several pitmasters, they brought along a camera and documented themselves discussing barbecue with the chefs and sampling their best dishes.

When Mike “Jake” Jakaitis and John Domen went to talk with several pitmasters for their podcast, “Fired Up with Jake and John,” they brought along a camera and documented themselves talking to the chefs and sampling their barbecue. As their summer of barbecue comes to an end, the two WTOP hosts sat down and talked about how the idea came about, their favorite food they ate and which pitmasters stood out to them.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.