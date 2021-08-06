FAQ: What to know about DC Summer Restaurant Week

From American Prime in Tysons to Zaytinya in Penn Quarter, there's a load of restaurants offering fixed-price multicourse meals for you to feast on during restaurant week.

Get ready, foodies: Summer Restaurant Week returns next week.

Things will look a little different from the past few Restaurant Weeks, when indoor dining across most of the D.C. area was curtailed due to coronavirus restrictions. This summer, all capacity limits have been lifted, but with the spreading delta variant, some parts of the D.C. area have returned to requiring masks indoors.

Even with mask mandates returning, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser encouraged residents to get out and sample the city’s “vibrant” dining scene.

“Restaurant Week is one more opportunity for people to get out and show our support and gratitude for the workers and local businesses that have sacrificed so much to help us protect D.C. and crush the virus,” she said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know.