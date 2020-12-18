CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
America’s scallop catch expected to dip somewhat in 2021

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 10:14 AM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal regulators say America’s scallop catch is likely to decline by more than a fifth in the coming year.

The New England Fishery Management Council says in a statement that the catch is predicted to come in at about 40 million pounds.

That’s a dip from a projected 51.6 million this year and 60.5 million in 2018.

The shellfish are among the most valuable marine resources in America.

The fishery has been worth more than a half billion dollars at the docks in each of the past three years.

Most of the scallops come to the docks in New England, especially Massachusetts.

But many come ashore in New Jersey and Virginia.

