Where to find National Coffee Day freebies, deals and discounts

Java addicts rejoice: National Coffee Day is Tuesday, and that means freebies, deals and discounts throughout the D.C. region.

Here’s how to get yours:

Duck Donuts: Get a free any-size coffee with in-store purchase at participating locations.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ has renamed National Coffee Day in favor (or flavor) of itself: National Dunkin’ Day. To celebrate, the chain is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee (with any purchase) at its restaurants nationwide.

Krispy Kreme: Rewards members get a free coffee and doughnut of their choice. It is free to create an account.

Love’s Travel Stops: Customers can get any sized coffee or hot beverage for the reduced price of $1 on Tuesday. When purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase and Love’s will donate $1 on their behalf.

Peet’s Coffee: All beans are 25% off for National Coffee Day. Use code COFFEEDAY20 at checkout.

Sheetz: A free cold-brew coffee to all customers who order through the Sheetz app. The offer is valid for any size and any flavor cold brew at all Sheetz locations. Curbside pickup is available.

Speedway: Get a free 16 oz. coffee Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starbucks: Starbucks Rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage (sized grande or larger) by using the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks app get a free drink loaded to their account to use on their next visit.

Wawa: Rewards Members get a free coffee on National Coffee Day.