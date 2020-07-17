Have a scoop: National Ice Cream Day deals and freebies

Looking to cool off this summer with a tasty treat? Then National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 19 is just in time.

Going along with the popularity of ice cream, the National Today data science team found that 40% of Americans say they have eaten an entire pint of ice cream.

Here are some deals and freebies for National Ice Cream Day:

Baskin-Robbins

The ice cream shop is offering a free delivery fee on orders $15 and up through DoorDash using the promo code “BASKINSCOOP.”

Friendly’s

The restaurant chain is combining National Ice Cream Day with their 85th anniversary, offering 85-cent single scoop cones on July 18 and 19 to members of their rewards club.

Sonic

Those who download the Sonic app can get a 1/2 price Blast milkshake.

Whole Foods

The grocer is offering 35% off ice cream & frozen treats for Prime Members through July 28.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia is releasing the ice cream Monster’wich on July 19. To celebrate the new addition, they are offering buy one, get one free for sandwiches on National Ice Cream Day.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is offering $1 off of any size dipped cone (excluding kiddie sized). They are also introducing a vegan Dilly Bar made with coconut cream and a dairy-free chocolate shell, which will also be $1 off and will be available on Sunday.