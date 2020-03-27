Montgomery Co. adds cocktail options to restaurant takeout and delivery menus

For Montgomery County residents looking for something stronger than beer or wine with their food delivery, hard liquor options are now being offered.

For Montgomery County residents looking for something stronger than beer or wine with their food delivery, hard liquor options are now being offered.

Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services and the Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners have passed a resolution extending beer and wine to-go sales to include spirits for restaurants that have an alcohol license.

All alcoholic beverages sold for takeout or delivery must be accompanied by a food order.

Businesses must apply online through a one page application. Restaurants already with approval do not need to reapply.

Drivers must be a restaurant employee in order to deliver alcohol with a meal. Maryland state law prohibits delivery by third parties, such as Uber Eats or Grub Hub.

Hard liquor cocktails must be in to-go cups with lids. In addition, beer and wine sales must be in sealed containers, including cans, bottle growlers and crawlers.

“I was a restaurant owner in my past life, and I understand the stress and worry that comes with running a business. The entire community needs to work together from al angles to keep them afloat,” said ABS director Bob Dorfman.

Montgomery County has a frequently-updated list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery online.

