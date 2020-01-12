Heading to Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week? Do your homework

Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week runs Jan. 13–19

Foodies can rejoice that the winter edition of Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week is about to get underway.

Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 13 through Jan. 19, with $22 lunch and brunch deals, and $35 dinners.

Nycci Nellis, founder of The List Are You On It, says this is a good opportunity to visit restaurants that are normally outside your budget. Lunches or brunches are even more of a bargain.

“I love lunch,” said Nellis. “I go to high-end restaurants for lunch often. That meal can be a better choice for people who work in the District.”

Nellis suggests doing your homework. Each restaurant will have a different offering for Restaurant Week. Some restaurants let you choose three courses at Restaurant Week prices from their whole menus, some have a testing menu, while others offer different choices.

She says it’s important for you to decide what you want — and then just try it.

“D.C. is consistently talked about as one of the best dining scenes in the country,” said Nellis. “There’s a reason for it. There’s really good food here.”

Check out the deals and make reservations for area restaurants with the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.

If you don’t find a place you want to eat out of the more than 200 restaurants listed on the event’s website, you can try Bethesda’s restaurant week. It is underway now through Jan. 19. Alexandria’s restaurant week is Jan. 17 through Jan. 26.

