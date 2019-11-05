Straight, no chaser: Virginia brewery takes shot at Redskins’ Snyder with new IPA

Harpers Ferry Brewing is releasing a new "Sell The Team" IPA, a plea for Redskins owner Dan Snyder to relinquish his control of the once-beloved team.

Whether fan or detractor, watching the 1-8 Washington Redskins play football is tough to stomach. But a Loudoun County, Virginia, brewery is providing an aptly-named means to get through it.

Harpers Ferry Brewing is releasing a new “Sell The Team” IPA on Wednesday, a plea for Redskins owner Dan Snyder to relinquish his control of the D.C. region’s once-beloved team.

Tomorrow will be the release of Sell The Team! This double west coast IPA finished at 9.5% to get you through another dreadful Sunday. Bitter and slightly disappointing like a day at fedex field! #httr #selltheteam #ipa #bitter #hops #locoaletrail #fedexfield #dansnyder pic.twitter.com/SyRkvdqGvV — HarpersFerryBrewing (@HFBrewingBeer) November 5, 2019

The brew, described as “bitter and slightly disappointing, like a day at FedEx Field” contains 9.5% alcohol, which should be considered the minimum amount of booze ingested while watching a professional football team go more than three full games without scoring a single touchdown.

The beer comes 11 days before fans are doomed to watch the 1-8 Redskins host the currently 1-7 New York Jets at FedEx Field on Nov. 17. Drink up.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.