Home » Food & Restaurant News » Straight, no chaser: Virginia…

Straight, no chaser: Virginia brewery takes shot at Redskins’ Snyder with new IPA

Rob Woodfork

November 5, 2019, 5:15 PM

Whether fan or detractor, watching the 1-8 Washington Redskins play football is tough to stomach. But a Loudoun County, Virginia, brewery is providing an aptly-named means to get through it.

Harpers Ferry Brewing is releasing a new “Sell The Team” IPA on Wednesday, a plea for Redskins owner Dan Snyder to relinquish his control of the D.C. region’s once-beloved team.

The brew, described as “bitter and slightly disappointing, like a day at FedEx Field” contains 9.5% alcohol, which should be considered the minimum amount of booze ingested while watching a professional football team go more than three full games without scoring a single touchdown.

The beer comes 11 days before fans are doomed to watch the 1-8 Redskins host the currently 1-7 New York Jets at FedEx Field on Nov. 17. Drink up.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News Food & Restaurant News Lifestyle News Local News Loudoun County, VA News Sports Virginia News Washington Redskins Washington, DC Sports
harpers ferry brewing washington redskins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up