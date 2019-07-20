Where to scoop up some deals on National Ice Cream Day

It's the hottest weekend of the year, so it only makes sense that America's favorite cold treat would be celebrated on Sunday, July 21. That's National Ice Cream Day. Here's a list of places offering something special.

It’s the hottest weekend of the year, so it only makes sense that America’s favorite cold treat would be celebrated on Sunday, July 21. That’s National Ice Cream Day.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, July became National Ice Cream Month with a proclamation from President Ronald Reagan in 1984, and the third Sunday of the month became National Ice Cream Day.

Americans consume about 5 gallons of ice cream per person, per year, according to one report, but the fastest growing ice cream-loving countries are in Asia, and the country that eats the most per person is, in fact, Norway.

Got your spoons and cones ready? Here’s a not-at-all comprehensive list of ice cream shops, and restaurants known for ice cream-dependent things like milkshakes, that are offering something special on Sunday.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St. SE

Washington, D.C. 20003

The Navy Yard ice cream shop is planning to make the District’s longest ice cream sundae, starting at 11:30 a.m. The plan is to make a 100-foot-long treat. The shop offered 200 tickets to ice cream fans to come scoop, and eat the creation, and sold out fast. But if you get there early, there will be extra tickets for the first 40 people to arrive.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

1925 14th St. NW

Washington, D.C. 20009

While Jeni’s is not doing anything specific to celebrate National Ice Cream Day at their store in Northwest, the Ohio-based purveyor of gourmet ice cream is in the middle of its 2019 Truck Tour, and it just happens to be in D.C. this week. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jeni’s’ truck will be at the Whole Foods at 101 H Street S.E. giving away free scoops. The truck will be at two other area Whole Foods on Monday and Tuesday.

Capital Candy Jar

201 15th St. NE

Washington, D.C. 20002

This neighborhood standby on the east side of Capitol Hill is offering single scoops for $1.50 all weekend. They serve scoops from Ice Cream Jubilee and South Mountain Creamery, plus have plenty of candy stocked if you need to feed a craving.

Peterson’s Ice Cream Depot

7150 Main St

Clifton, Va, 20124

This family owned shop in Clifton, Virginia, is offering a $1 discount on any ice cream product with the pass code, “Ice Cream Makes Me Happy.” Peterson’s Ice Cream Depot creates more than 30 different homemade ice cream flavors, with 12 of those on offer each day, according to the store’s website.

Along with the local favorites, if you follow national ice cream vendors with local outlets for their specials, you may get some discounts if you say a special phrase when you arrive or sign up to receive messages on a mobile app. For example, Johnny Rockets‘ multiple locations in the D.C. area are offering a free milkshake with the purchase of an entree, and national chain Sub Zero, which has one location in Columbia, Maryland, is offering buy one cone, get one free on Sunday. Whole Foods is also having a sale on ice cream for Amazon Prime members.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.