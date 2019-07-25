‘Friends’-inspired drinks coming to Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

To celebrate "Friends" 25th anniversary, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is offering a limited edition "Friends"-inspired line of drinks in its stores

Believe it or not, “Friends” turns 25 this year.

And to celebrate, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is collaborating with Warner Brothers with a limited edition “Friends”-inspired line of drinks in its stores.

The six coffee or tea drinks are each named after a specific character, everything from “The Joey” (a mango cold brew tea) to “The Monica” (a Midnight Mocha cold brew) and “The Ross” (a flat white).

The chain is selling a collection of “Central Perk”-branded mugs and ground coffee.

The drinks will be on sale at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf from Wednesday, July 31, until Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The chain has three area locations. One is in the D.C. Hilton. Another is in the Baltimore Hilton. The third is in Pikesville.

