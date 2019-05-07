202
Home » Food & Restaurant News » DC chefs win at…

DC chefs win at James Beard Awards

By Rachel Nania | @NaniaWTOP May 7, 2019 8:40 am 05/07/2019 08:40am
Share

Two D.C. chefs took home a coveted James Beard Award at Monday night’s ceremony in Chicago.

Related Gallery

Va. restaurant becomes area’s first 3-star Michelin

Forty years ago, it got its start as a small restaurant in a former auto repair shop. Now, it’s the D.C.-area’s only three-star Michelin restaurant. Here’s the breakdown of the 2019 Michelin star restaurants.

Tom Cunanan, of the Columbia Heights Filipino restaurant Bad Saint, was named Best Chef: mid-Atlantic. Kwame Onwuachi, chef of Kith and Kin and author of “Notes From a Young Black Chef,” was recognized as 2019’s Rising Star Chef of the Year — an honor reserved for chefs 30 and younger.

The James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Patrick O’Connell, chef and proprietor of Virginia’s Inn at Little Washington. Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, a 17th Street NW staple, was one of five James Beard Foundation America’s Classics honorees.

The James Beard Awards are considered among the highest honors in the culinary industry. Several D.C.-area chefs made the list of semifinalists and finalists for this year’s awards.

Here’s a full list of the 2019 James Beard Award winners.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Best Chef DC best restaurants DC Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News James Beard Awards Kwame Onwuachi Living News Local News Patrick O’Connell rachel nania Tom Cunanan Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!