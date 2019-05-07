DC chefs win at James Beard Awards

The James Beard Awards are considered among the highest honors in the culinary industry, and D.C. has some winners.

Two D.C. chefs took home a coveted James Beard Award at Monday night’s ceremony in Chicago.

Tom Cunanan, of the Columbia Heights Filipino restaurant Bad Saint, was named Best Chef: mid-Atlantic. Kwame Onwuachi, chef of Kith and Kin and author of “Notes From a Young Black Chef,” was recognized as 2019’s Rising Star Chef of the Year — an honor reserved for chefs 30 and younger.

The James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Patrick O’Connell, chef and proprietor of Virginia’s Inn at Little Washington. Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, a 17th Street NW staple, was one of five James Beard Foundation America’s Classics honorees.

The James Beard Awards are considered among the highest honors in the culinary industry. Several D.C.-area chefs made the list of semifinalists and finalists for this year’s awards.

Here’s a full list of the 2019 James Beard Award winners.

