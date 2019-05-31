Steamin’ summer: Where to find local crabs in the DC area

Grab Old Bay and a beer — it's time to get cracking. Here are some of the best places to find crabs around the region.
WASHINGTON — You don’t have to battle beach traffic to get a taste of summer.
There are plenty of places west of the Bay Bridge that sell and steam Maryland crabs.
So grab Old Bay and a beer — it’s time to get cracking. Here are some of the best places to find crabs around the region.
New to crabs? Check out our guide: Cracking a conundrum: How to eat a Maryland crab
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.