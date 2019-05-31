Steamin’ summer: Where to find local crabs in the DC area

Grab Old Bay and a beer — it's time to get cracking. Here are some of the best places to find crabs around the region.

WASHINGTON — You don’t have to battle beach traffic to get a taste of summer.

There are plenty of places west of the Bay Bridge that sell and steam Maryland crabs.

New to crabs? Check out our guide: Cracking a conundrum: How to eat a Maryland crab

Ivy City Smokehouse

1356 Okie St., NE, Washington, D.C. The booming — and boozing (there are distilleries, plus a brewery and urban winery within walking distance) — Northeast neighborhood known as Ivy City is home to Ivy City Smokehouse, a market and tavern that specializes in fresh seafood. Get your Maryland crabs live or pick them up already steamed and seasoned. The tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse also serves crabs (and cold beer) on its roof deck. (WTOP/Rachel Nania)

