Lunchwich: Alexandria mom creates kid-friendly frozen sandwich to solve lunch dilemma

Getting the kids out the door on time with a healthy lunch packed and minimal fuss is no small feat. That’s why one local mom created a business dedicated to making the lives of busy parents slightly easier — without sacrificing quality for convenience.

When entrepreneur Heather Stouffer founded Mom Made Foods in Alexandria, Virginia, her goal was to provide kid-friendly foods that are healthy and organic.

Her company’s newest creation, the Lunchwich, is a frozen sandwich that thaws in your kid’s lunchbox just in time for lunch.

The Lunchwich comes in four ingredients: Peanut butter grape, cheddar, cheddar mozzarella and cheddar turkey.

“They’re just very, very simple, clean ingredients,” Stouffer told WTOP.

Mornings aren’t easy for anyone, but especially not parents. The Lunchwich saves parents from having to buy separate lunch-making ingredients and cuts out a rushed morning assembly line.

“If it comes down to minutes in the morning for parents, every minute matters in the morning shuffle,” Stouffer said.

Mom Made has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $10,000 to get the product onto grocery store shelves and in home freezers as fast as possible. Backers who pledge $50 can have the first shipments of Lunchwich sent to their homes.

In August 2019, the frozen lunches will be available online and in some stores.

“It enables us to go back to retailers with a story saying, ‘We’ve already got lots of fans nationally and we’d love to have these in your stores,'” Stouffer said.

But most importantly, Stouffer hopes her product will create a fast, convenient option for parents to feed their kids food that they feel good about, and that kids like.

Stouffer’s own children taste test her products — a job they take very seriously, Stouffer joked.

“Just knowing that you’re putting something in your child’s lunch that’s going to fuel them through the day and you can be at peace with not making a shortcut that’s junk food … they can feel good about feeding these to their kids and saving themselves a few minutes,” Stouffer said.

