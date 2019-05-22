Sweetgreen takes paid parental leave to another level

Locally born salad chain, Sweetgreen, announced a five-month, fully paid parental leave policy “to provide a more just benefit to all parents, creating a new standard in the restaurant industry.”

D.C.-born, now Los Angeles-based sweetgreen Inc. is raising the ante on paid parental leave.

In a blog post Tuesday, the salad chain announced a five-month, fully paid parental leave policy “to provide a more just benefit to all parents, creating a new standard in the restaurant industry.”

“We believe it is our responsibility to lead the way given the U.S. is one of the few countries that does not mandate any paid leave for new parents,” the company announced in a post signed by co-founders Jonathan Neman, Nathaniel Ru and Nicolas Jammet.

“At sweetgreen, mothers, fathers, adoptive parents, foster parents, and others with new additions to their families will now receive 5 months fully paid leave,” it continues. “This move is rare for our industry and we hope this creates a conversation for other companies to join.”

