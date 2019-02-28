&pizza debuts new menu item after pizza-eating ‘intern’ goes viral during Cohen testimony coverage

Careful where you eat: You may become part of a local chain's marketing campaign.

Careful where you eat: You may become part of a local chain’s marketing campaign.

Hometown pizza chain &pizza has a new pie on the menu called the “Hallway Pizza,” named after the moment a man was caught on live TV eating &pizza in the hallway outside the Michael Cohen testimony to Congress Wednesday.

The man, who is still unidentified, was offered an &pizza box before he went to town on a slice, unfortunately in the background of a CBS reporter discussing the testimony. Judging by the look he gives the camera in the now-viral video, someone off-screen must have told him he was on unknowingly on television.

tfw you go to eat your hallway pizza and get told you’re in the live shot pic.twitter.com/ppkq9PJraO — Mike Uehlein (@MikeUehlein) February 27, 2019

Folks took to Twitter to share the funny moment and &pizza quickly caught on, making the man — who they call an intern — their Twitter avatar and cover photo.

They’ve also shared many memes with the man’s look of surprise in differing poorly-edited scenarios.

Sometimes, the only thing you can trust is your tastebuds. #HallwayPizza pic.twitter.com/PQq46S0jQA — &pizza (@andpizza) February 28, 2019

Pizza Hut even joined in on the conversation, asking people to raise their hands if they’ve ever needed a hallway pizza — to which &pizza replied with some competition. Pizza Hut or &pizza?

Raise your hand if you’ve needed a hallway pizza at one time or another — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 28, 2019

Lesson learned: Pizza may not always be the safest option for a quick bite.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.