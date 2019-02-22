National Margarita Day deals in and around DC

Happy National Margarita Day! Not sure where to celebrate? Here area some of the best boozy bargains around town.

WASHINGTON — When life gives you lemons, make margaritas.

But why make them yourself on National Margarita Day when there are deals upon deals throughout the D.C. area Friday? Here area some of the best boozy bargains around town.

Johnny Pistola’s on 18th Street will offer $1 house margaritas from 4 p.m to 4:59 p.m. Friday. Prices will go up to $3 at 5 p.m. and $5 at 6 p.m. until midnight. When ordering a margarita, customers can enter a raffle to win a free happy hour party.

El Rey will serve happy hour from noon until 7 p.m. and will be adding mango and blueberry margaritas to its menu Friday. Margaritas will be $7 until 7 p.m. and $9 until close.

Mission in Dupont Circle is celebrating National Margarita Day from 4 p.m. to close with $7 margaritas, $23 pitchers $5 El Jimador shots and $8 nachos.

MXDC‘s deals range from $6 house margaritas to $12 cucumber jalapeño margs.

Tico will have a build-your-own margarita bar with four flavored simple syrups and two infused tequilas. Specialty margaritas include Tico’s winter spice, hibiscus and Mexican varieties. Tacos will be $5 and nachos will be $10.

El Centro on 14th Street will offer a margarita flight so you don’t have to make a decision on just one margarita flavor.

Lauriol Plaza will feature its Montezuma handcrafted homemade margarita for $8.50 the glass, $20.95 for a half-pitcher and $41 for a full pitcher all day long.

Ted’s Montana Grill is taking $2 off its Signature Margarita during happy hour at participating locations. There are locations in Gaithersburg, Maryland; Arlington, Virginia, and Alexandria, Virginia.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.