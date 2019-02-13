13 restaurant apps that get you free food

Plenty of restaurant apps offer small freebies such as desserts, snacks, drinks and sandwiches to brand-new users.

Downloading a restaurant’s app can help you order food more easily and keep track of your loyalty points. Better yet, as an extra perk, dining establishments often offer free food in exchange for installing their apps. You won’t get entire meals or the most expensive menu items for free. But plenty of restaurant apps offer small freebies such as desserts, snacks, drinks and sandwiches to brand-new users.

To save you time, effort and space on your phone, these are the restaurants offering the best freebies to anyone who downloads their apps:

— Auntie Anne’s

— Baskin-Robbins

— California Pizza Kitchen

— Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

— Culver’s

— Jamba Juice

— Jack in the Box

— Krispy Kreme

— Quiznos

— Schlotzsky’s

— Sonic

— Steak ‘n Shake

— Taco Cabana

Read on for more on each app. Note that some apps require you to make an initial purchase or register for a loyalty account to get your free food.

Auntie Anne’s. The My Pretzel Perks mobile app gets you a free pretzel with your first purchase of $1 or more. Plus, earn points with future purchases and get a free pretzel with every 300 points.

Baskin-Robbins. Get a free scoop of ice cream after you download the app and sign up for mobile deals. Waffle cones and toppings are not included in this offer. The app also updates you about new flavors and promotions.

California Pizza Kitchen. Download the CPK Rewards app, register for a rewards account and get a free small plate. Your options include various flatbreads, chips and guacamole, Mexican street corn and more. Going forward, you’ll earn points for spending at CPK. Every 75 points gets you a free $5 reward. Plus, get a free dessert on your birthday.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Receive a free brewed coffee or hot tea for installing the app, then earn one point per dollar spent. Rewards points can be redeemed for various rewards.

Culver’s. Install the MyCulver’s app and get a free scoop of custard. The app will also keep you apprised of the flavor of the day and current offers.

Jamba Juice. Download the app and register for a Jamba Insider loyalty account to get $3 off your first order. In addition to allowing you to order ahead, the app helps you track your reward points, which can be redeemed toward future purchases (35 points are worth $3). By being a Jamba Insider, you’ll also get a free smoothie or juice on your birthday.

Jack in the Box. Download the Jack in the Box app and get 15 percent off your first in-app purchase. The app also allows you to order and pay in advance and skip to the front of the line when you pick up. You’ll also receive exclusive offers and deals for discounts and free food for as long as you have the app.

Krispy Kreme. When you download the Krispy Kreme Rewards app, you’ll receive a free doughnut for signing up. The app also allows you to track your reward points, which you earn when you make Krispy Kreme purchases, and sends you exclusive offers and freebies throughout the year.

Quiznos. Download the Quiznos Loyalty App and get a free 4-inch sub with your first purchase. The Quiznos app also lets you order ahead and earn points you can redeem toward future purchases.

Schlotzsky’s. Install the Insider Rewards app and get a free small classic sandwich, plus $7 off after your seventh visit. The app will also notify you about exclusive offers and deals.

Sonic. Get a free medium Slush or drink when you download the app. Plus, get half-price drinks or Slushes whenever you use the app to order ahead. The Sonic app also allows you to personalize menu items and save those settings. So, if you want extra jalapeños on your burger every time, you can set that as a preference in the app for easier ordering.

Steak ‘n Shake. The Steak ‘n Shake Rewards app gives you a free milkshake with your first in-app purchase. Plus, as long as you have the app, you’ll earn $5 in rewards for every $50 spent.

Taco Cabana. Download the My TC app and receive a free small quesadilla after you complete your registration. After that, you’ll earn points on every purchase and a $5 reward deposited into your rewards account for every 75 points earned.