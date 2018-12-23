202.5
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Tips to reduce food…

Tips to reduce food waste during the holidays

By Abigail Constantino December 23, 2018 9:52 pm 12/23/2018 09:52pm
Share
Food is the most wasted resource in America. In fact, some 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. never actually gets eaten, and about one-quarter of what we buy at the supermarket gets thrown out. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — However you celebrate the December holidays and New Year’s, these celebrations probably involve a lot of food. Here are some tips from the United States Department of Agriculture on how to reduce food waste.

If you’re hosting a party, plan your menu and make a grocery list. And before you go to the store, check your refrigerator and your pantry to see which ingredients you already have.

If you have leftovers, know how to store them and when to dispose of them. The USDA’s website has information about leftovers and food safety. USDA also an app that has tips on storage times of several types of food.

Lastly, you can donate excess food or grocery to a local nonprofit organization that collects food.

The USDA said that the average family spends $1,500 on wasted food each year.

Each year, roughly one-third of the food produced for human consumption worldwide goes to waste, and in the U.S., most of it (95 percent) ends up in landfills.

Related Stories

Topics:
Christmas News Food & Restaurant News food waste Holiday News Living News united states department of agriculture usda
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500