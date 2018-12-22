Time, food, unwrapped gifts needed to help provide hearty Christmas for homeless

The 25th Project officially started in 2010. That year, Thanksgiving was on Nov. 25. Of course, Christmas Day is always on Dec. 25 — hence the name.

WASHINGTON — The 25th Project feeds homeless people in Northern Virginia every Christmas, as well as the 25th of every month.

The organization officially started in 2010. That year, Thanksgiving was on Nov. 25. Of course, Christmas Day is always on Dec. 25 — hence the name.

People from “The 25th Project” gather at least once a month to do something special for the homeless. Volunteers also gather to assemble meals that are distributed during the holiday season. Pictured: Volunteers plating Thanksgiving meals last month. Their goal for Christmas Day is distribute at least 700 meals. (Courtsey The 25th Project)

Organization founder Jay Herriott said they are looking for food donations, such as turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread, pies, as well as water, to make sure their homeless friends receive a hearty Christmas meal.

They also need people to drive volunteers to and from Burke Community Church, where volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas.

The donated food will be plated into meals and loaded into vehicles for delivery. They’re also looking for teams of adults and teenagers to guide children as they take the plated food to warming bags, as well as children to serve as runners. They’re looking for those with strong arms to help organize and load SUVs or trucks.

Food will be delivered to shelters in Northern Virginia, as well as D.C., Herriott said, “But we’ll also meet them in the streets by their tent, or where they’re staying.”

According to the organization’s website, they prepared 613 meals last Christmas. Herriott said this year, their goal is to prepare and distribute 700 Christmas meals.

In addition to food items, they’re still seeking unwrapped donations of new socks, jackets, tarps and sleeping bags, along with gift-wrapping supplies, such as decorative paper and bows. They will also need volunteers to help wrap those gifts and to help distribute them on Tuesday.

“I think we can make a big impact on society as a whole because of doing one thing, one day, one time. And we’re not asking for people to come out all the time,” Herriott said. “It would be great if they did, but if they just did something, and whatever that thing is, then that would really make an impact on our society.”

To donate food, gifts, wrapping supplies, or time, sign up here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.