Mike Isabella’s restaurant group to shut down

Mike Isabella’s restaurant group is going out of business and many of its restaurants could close as early as the end of the year, according to new filings in the disgraced chef’s bankruptcy case.

Isabella’s parent company, Mike Isabella Concepts, along with the LLCs associated with eight of his restaurants, filed on Tuesday to convert their Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization case — originally filed in September — to a Chapter 7 liquidation case, saying “it appears there are no meaningful operating businesses to reorganize.”

Isabella declined to comment for this story.

The original bankruptcy filing came in the aftermath of a March lawsuit against Isabella, his company and business partners Nick and George Pagonis, in which a former general manager alleged “extraordinary sexual harassment.” Isabella settled that suit for undisclosed terms in May.

The restaurants involved in the most recent Chapter 7 petition include three that have already closed — Isabella…