How to use ‘one-pot meals’ to make inexpensive home cooking easy

Here are four great strategies for keeping one-pot meals inexpensive and easy.

Many people turn to ordering expensive takeout or going out to pricey restaurants because the prospect of cooking a meal at home in the evening seems like a tiring proposition.

Preparing the meal, then cleaning up all of those dishes sounds like a lot of work.

And, if you go to a restaurant, all of that is taken care of for you. If you grab takeout, you just toss everything in the trash.

The easy solution to this problem is a one-pot meal.

This dish is just what it sounds like — everything you need for a meal is prepared and served in one pot, meaning that you only have one item to put in the dishwasher (along with plates and silverware). One-pot meals are usually quick and rely on a handful of ingredients, so they’re quite easy to pull off.

There are many collections of one-pot meals available. Search online for the phrase “one-pot meals,” and you’ll find tons of great recipe lists. What really matters in terms of your wallet is keeping the cost low and keeping the effort low, so you’re less likely to order takeout or dine out.

Here are four great strategies for keeping one-pot meals inexpensive and easy.

Keep the key ingredients for a few favorites at home at all times. For example, let’s say that your family loves one-pot spaghetti, which is easy to make as a one-pot meal since you boil the pasta right in the sauce with a bit of additional water. Simply keep the ingredients — a box of pasta sauce, a jar of spaghetti, one pound of optional ground beef (frozen) and some diced onions and green peppers (frozen) — in stock at all times. And you can assemble the meal at any time you wish. Even better, organize your pantry or cupboards, so you can quickly find the ingredients for your favorite one-pot meals. Keep boxes of pasta next to your jars of pasta sauce so you can open the door, grab the items you need and get right down to business. [See: Here’s When You Don’t Have to Tip.] (Daniel J. van Ackere/America’s Test Kitchen via AP)

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget

10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte

How to Use ‘One-Pot Meals’ to Make Inexpensive Home Cooking Easy originally appeared on usnews.com