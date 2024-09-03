‘He was just always serving’: Community honors DC police investigator who died while trying to retrieve gun

Dozens attended the vigil, which was held outside Wayne David's apartment complex. Attendees used their cellphone flashlights as vigil lights as balloons flew high in the sky.

A community vigil in the Langdon neighborhood of Northeast D.C. Monday night honored the life of fallen D.C. police investigator Wayne David, who died after a gun he was trying to recover went off, striking him in the head with a bullet.

Dozens attended the vigil, which was held outside David’s apartment complex after Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Harry Thomas Jr. shared a flyer on social media. Attendees were encouraged to use their own cellphone flashlight as a vigil light as balloons flew high in the sky.

“He was just always serving, always looking to see how he could help, and that’s not readily available in today’s society,” Lauraline Gregory, David’s neighbor of 23 years, told WTOP’s news partners 7News.

The vigil was put on by the area ANC (5C06), the Bryant Street Townhomes Condominium Association and the Woodridge Home Owners Association.

David was a D.C. native and a 25-year veteran of the District’s police force. According to a statement, he helped remove hundreds of guns from the streets and was awarded the Ribbon of Valor. He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

He will be laid to rest in Fort Washington, Maryland, on Sept. 12.

Kalihah Barber, David’s fiancee, told 7News at the vigil the pair met as co-workers in the gun unit, so she believes what happened was a “freak accident.” They were preparing for an April wedding when David was killed.

“I still feel like I’m dreaming, like it’s not real,” Barber said. “That’s been the last few days. Numbness. Just numb.”

Police said they believe they know the identity of the driver of the motorcycle the suspect used to escape after dropping the gun that killed David.

“Beyond being an officer, he was a good man — and a great dad — that many people loved and looked up to,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement following David’s death. “The impact of guns on our community is unbearable. It is hard to accept that a man who came to work to protect our city won’t return home.”

Watch the entire vigil below, courtesy of 7News:

Editor’s note: This story and its headline have been updated to clarify the role of the motorcyclist, who has not been arrested or charged in relation to this incident.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

