Fairfax Co. Supervisor Jimenez charged with reckless driving

Fairfax County Supervisor Andres Jimenez has been charged with reckless driving connected to a speeding ticket he received in May.

Fairfax County Supervisor Andres Jimenez has been charged with reckless driving connected to a speeding ticket he received in May.

According to the court docket, Jimenez was stopped May 5 for driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone.

It’s unclear where Jimenez was driving at the time.

Local news site Annandale Today first reported details of the incident.

WTOP has contacted Jimenez’s office for comment.

Based on court records, Jimenez was also charged with not having registration information.

Jimenez, who is being represented by McLean-based attorney Makan Shirafkan, is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Under Virginia law, drivers are considered guilty of reckless driving if they’re going 20 mph or more over the speed limit or faster than 85 mph, regardless of the posted speed limit. Reckless driving is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor.

If convicted, a Class 1 misdemeanor comes with a $2,500 fine and/or up to a year in jail.

Jimenez represents the county’s Mason District and represents Fairfax on the Virginia Association of Counties and the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

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