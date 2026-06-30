Fairfax Co. NAACP calls for more urgency in school handling of discrimination complaints

The organization is calling for stronger trainings and oversight for teachers and administrators, timely review of bias and discrimination complaints and communication about the process for reporting such complaints for families and students.

Fairfax County’s NAACP chapter is calling for more transparency and urgency in how Northern Virginia’s largest school system investigates and responds to complaints of anti-Black bias and discrimination.

In a statement, the organization is calling for stronger trainings and oversight for teachers and administrators, timely review of bias and discrimination complaints and clear communication about the process for reporting such complaints for families and students.

The statement followed the group’s forum with Superintendent Michelle Reid earlier this month. For over 90 minutes, some families expressed frustration with a lack of communication or transparency.

Ashleigh Williams, whose son attends Thoreau Middle School, said during the meeting that he “has been handed bananas and called a monkey. My son has had the N-word said out loud repeatedly in front of staff, and in a few instances, one most recently, staff did nothing because they claimed they couldn’t identify who the student was in the group.”

In response to the community session, Niki Zimmerman, president of Fairfax County’s NAACP, said there’s hope changes and accountability will result.

“We’ve always gotten complaints about FCPS, but my takeaway was, I got the feeling that they got it,” Zimmerman said. “They understood the seriousness of these concerns from parents.”

The group, Zimmerman said, encourages families to report incidents to school leadership, but “sometimes parents get ignored, and that’s why they come to us.”

Many of the complaints are about racial or disabilities discrimination, Zimmerman said. Sometimes, teachers have concerns about the way colleagues have been treating them.

The school division has rolled out an online form for complaints about harassment or discrimination, but Zimmerman said it’s unclear to parents about “who’s on the other side looking at it. Who’s determining the viability of your complaints? Or are they looking at it in order to just survey it and then nothing happens.”

In a statement, the district said it’s engaging directly with families to “listen to their experiences, better understand their concerns, and ensure their voices help inform our next steps. We also value our partnership with the NAACP and appreciate their advocacy on behalf of students and families.”

Meanwhile, Zimmerman said sometimes, “school administrators provide top cover a lot of times for each other, and that is why nothing gets done.” In certain cases, she said, rap music lyrics or the political climate have been used as excuses for some students’ behavior.

At the June 18 forum, Reid told the room the district is “working hard at upholding a standard, and a clear standard. It’s clear we can continue to work harder. We can do better.”

Soon, Zimmerman said the organization will release a series of guidelines it thinks Fairfax County schools should start using. For one, they’re recommending a clear timeline for handling issues that arise, to prevent them from lingering for months at a time.

“There is a contrast in how our Black students are being treated versus any other protected group, how their complaints and their concerns are being looked at,” Zimmerman said.

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