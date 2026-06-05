5 killed in 5 crashes over 48 hours in Fairfax County

“In my 30 years, I don't remember this many within this short time span,” Deputy Chief Dalton Becker said at a news conference.

Four pedestrians and a motorcyclist were killed in separate crashes over a two-day period, Fairfax County police said Friday.

“In my 30 years, I don’t remember this many within this short time span,” Deputy Chief Dalton Becker said at a news conference.

The first road death followed a multivehicle crash Wednesday in Lorton, where a motorcyclist died.

In the 48 hours that followed, four pedestrians were killed in separate crashes across the county.

“Richmond Highway, that’s our backdrop today, is one of them, where one of the pedestrian fatalities occurred. But other roadways, such as Little River Turnpike, Gallows Road and Leesburg Pike, have been deadly for us the last few days,” Becker said.

And Friday morning, a Fairfax police officer was hurt at the scene of another crash in Franconia, this one involving a driver who had run into a pole on the shoulder.

“A reckless driver drove right into the back” of the officer’s marked cruiser, which was in a travel lane with its lights flashing, Becker said.

The driver was cited for reckless driving and driving without a license. The officer was treated and released.

“There’s five, at least five families today that are grieving, and they’re not as lucky as our patrol officer earlier today that went home with some back spasms and some scratches,” he said.

Becker said speed or reckless driving appeared to be a factor in all the crashes, alcohol was involved in some and pedestrians were not at crossings when they were struck.

Fairfax police officers were handing out safety pamphlets and reflective armbands to pedestrians Friday.

Becker said he also wanted to “speak to the drivers out here.”

“Really watch your speed,” he said, and with taxis and ride-hailing services available, there is no reason to drive after drinking.

“It’s not worth it. There’s no excuse. Don’t do it, and everybody else, with all the distractions we have around us, just pay attention, and then you know you can save a life,” Becker said.

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