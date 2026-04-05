Maryland man dead after being struck in Fairfax County

A Maryland man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Friday night.

A Maryland man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Friday night.

Police said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Pohick Road near Woodlawn.

According to investigators, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was heading northbound on Richmond Highway when the pedestrian, Anthony Williams, 67, was crossing at the intersection. He was hit in the roadway.

Williams was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked by Fairfax County police to call their crash reconstruction unit at 703-280-0543 or can submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-8477. Those who submit an anonymous tip are eligible for cash rewards.

Below is a map of the location where the crash took place:

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