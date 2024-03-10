Fairfax Co. police: Driver of stolen car fatally struck man, crashed into dumpster, then fled

Police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who struck and killed a 63-year-old man in the Hybla Valley area before abandoning the vehicle.

Police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who struck and killed a 63-year-old man early Sunday morning before abandoning the vehicle in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The vehicle theft and hit-and-run crash happened in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, police said in a new release.

A black 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the 7900 block of Sausalito Place on Saturday night, the department said.

The car was spotted by police just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Buckman Road near Russell Road. Police said the driver “sped away at the sight of the police” and officers didn’t follow the car.

Around 15 minutes later, police said the stolen car was speeding on Janna Lee Avenue toward a dead end. The Hyundai sideswiped another vehicle, which had a person inside, near Tamarind Street.

Police believe the driver then crashed into a dumpster. The driver was gone when police reached the car.

Near the dumpster crash, police said that an injured pedestrian — identified as James Johnson, 63, of Hybla Valley — was in the grass. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police are investigating the crash but did not share a description of the suspect. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS and online.

