Child dead after being struck by truck in Fairfax County

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

November 17, 2024, 7:19 AM

A 3-year-old in the roadway is dead after being struck by a truck in Chantilly, Virginia, Saturday evening.

The child was “declared deceased on scene,” when officers responded to the 4200 block of Airline Parkway in the Meadows of Chantilly community before 6:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

An investigation is underway and the truck’s driver stayed at the scene, police said.

No further details about the child, the vehicle or the vehicle’s driver were released.

A map of the area where the deadly crash happened is below:

Map of Chantilly deadly crash
Area of Airline Parkway in Chantilly, Virginia. (Courtesy Google Maps)

