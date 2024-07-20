Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Fairfax County, police say

A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Great Falls, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Fairfax County police said crash happened on Leesburg Pike and Downey Drive around 4 a.m.

The woman died at the scene of the crash and the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The westbound lanes of Leesburg Pike at Downey Drive were reopened to traffic by 8:52 a.m. following a police investigation, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

