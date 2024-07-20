Live Radio
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Fairfax County, police say

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

July 20, 2024, 8:52 AM

A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Great Falls, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Fairfax County police said crash happened on Leesburg Pike and Downey Drive around 4 a.m.

The woman died at the scene of the crash and the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The westbound lanes of Leesburg Pike at Downey Drive were reopened to traffic by 8:52 a.m. following a police investigation, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

A map of where the crash happened is below:

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

aalsbrooks@wtop.com

