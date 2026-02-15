Suspect charged in Springfield Mall shooting

A juvenile suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man hospitalized Thursday evening at Springfield Mall.

Several charges were filed against the individual tied to a shooting that took place Thursday evening at the Springfield Mall in Virginia and left a man hospitalized, police said.

The alleged shooter was taken to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

The charges, announced by the Fairfax County Police Department on Sunday, include aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within a building, removing or altering a serial number and possession of a firearm by someone under 18. He is being held pending a detention hearing.

Officers were called around 5:34 p.m. to the 6500 block of Springfield Mall for reports of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the suspect and the victim. During that confrontation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, ultimately fleeing before officers arrived.

Police arrested the suspect after locating him inside a mall parking garage.

A second juvenile was also arrested in connection with an associated assault. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Bureau continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800, option 2.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.