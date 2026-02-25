Fairfax Co. police arrest, charge man with stabbing woman to death at Hybla Valley bus stop

Fairfax County police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing a woman at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia, on Monday night.

Fairfax County, Virginia, police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman at a bus stop in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night.

Police said in a news release Wednesday they have charged 32-year-old Abdul Jalloh with stabbing and killing Stephanie Minter, 41, of Fredericksburg, at a bus stop shelter at Richmond Highway and Arlington Drive.

During a news briefing Tuesday, police said a member of the community called 911 and when they responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Monday, they found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

Fairfax County Police Capt. Chris Cosgriff said during a news conference that officers tried to provide aid, but Minter died at the scene.

On Tuesday, police responded to a suspicious person call in Woodlawn, where an employee of a local business recognized Jalloh as a person of interest. Police also connected Jalloh to a larceny case that happened earlier in the day in Woodlawn. He was also charged with petit larceny.

Jalloh is being held without bond, and is expected to appear in court April 8.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.

