Woman dies at Fairfax County bus stop, police say they’re searching for person of interest

José Umaña | jumana@wtop.com

February 24, 2026, 11:20 AM

Fairfax County police are searching for a person of interest after a woman was killed at a Hybla Valley, Virginia, bus stop Monday night.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 7 p.m. to the 7400 block of Richmond Highway, south of Lockheed Boulevard, for an unidentified woman inside a bus stop with “trauma to the upper body.”

Fairfax County Police Capt. Chris Cosgriff said during a news conference that officers tried to provide aid, but the woman died at the scene.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of a 32-year-old man who investigators said was the last person seen with the woman. In a statement to WTOP, police confirmed the man is a person of interest.

Cosgriff said investigators believe someone in the community may have information about what happened, adding that anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

“It is a very busy area,” he said Monday night. “There’s a lot of foot traffic. There’s a lot of vehicle traffic. That’s why our detectives will be out here all night, and we’ll have an increased police presence out here looking for anyone with information about this.”

A map of the area is below.

map of hybla valley crime
CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE: Fairfax County police said an unidentified woman inside a bus stop with “trauma to the upper body” in the 7400 block of Richmond Highway, south of Lockheed Boulevard, died Monday night. (Courtesy Google Maps)

WTOP’s Abigail Stuckrath and Carrie Shokraei contributed to this report.

