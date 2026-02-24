Woman dies at Fairfax County bus stop, police say they’re searching for person of interest

Fairfax County police are searching for a person of interest after a woman was killed at a Hybla Valley, Virginia, bus stop Monday night.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 7 p.m. to the 7400 block of Richmond Highway, south of Lockheed Boulevard, for an unidentified woman inside a bus stop with “trauma to the upper body.”

Fairfax County Police Capt. Chris Cosgriff said during a news conference that officers tried to provide aid, but the woman died at the scene.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of a 32-year-old man who investigators said was the last person seen with the woman. In a statement to WTOP, police confirmed the man is a person of interest.

Detectives are seeking Abdul Jalloh, 32. He was the last person seen with our victim in Hybla Valley. He may be dangerous so please do not make any attempt to interact with him. Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or @FFXCrimeSolvers @ 1-866-411-TIPS https://t.co/4ouD5nBKdK pic.twitter.com/MroiKbIIaU — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 24, 2026

Cosgriff said investigators believe someone in the community may have information about what happened, adding that anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

“It is a very busy area,” he said Monday night. “There’s a lot of foot traffic. There’s a lot of vehicle traffic. That’s why our detectives will be out here all night, and we’ll have an increased police presence out here looking for anyone with information about this.”

WTOP’s Abigail Stuckrath and Carrie Shokraei contributed to this report.

