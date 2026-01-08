Ohio man accused of driving 100 mph during I-495 Christmas crash that killed teen, grandmother

An Ohio man is accused of traveling in excess of 100 mph along Interstate 495 when he slammed his Dodge Ram pickup into the back of a minivan on Christmas night, killing a 75-year-old Annandale woman and her 15-year-old granddaughter.

Investigators have obtained warrants charging Devin Juliana, 48, of Steubenville, Ohio, with reckless driving following the 10:39 p.m. crash in the eastbound lanes near the 49 mile marker in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police spokesman Matthew Demlein said Thursday.

Troopers were called to the scene after witnesses reported a Toyota Sienna minivan in the eastbound Express Lanes with heavy rear-end damage. All five occupants in the Sienna were taken to area hospitals, where 75-year-old Su “Theresa” Nguyen and her 15-year-old granddaughter Annie later died. Andy, Annie’s 12-year-old brother, suffered serious head injuries, the family said in a GoFundMe campaign.

A short distance from the Sienna, on the mainlines of I-495, troopers located a damaged Dodge Ram pickup with two injured occupants. Both the driver of the Ram, Devin Juliana, 48, of Steubenville, Ohio, and a 43-year-old passenger were taken to an area hospital, Demlein said in a news release.

“The investigation indicates the Sienna was driving in the center lanes of the mainlines on Interstate 495 around the posted speed limit of 55 mph when the vehicle was struck in the rear by the Dodge Ram,” the release said. “The investigation shows the Ram was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour. The impact crushed the rear interior compartment of the Sienna minivan and pushed it into the Express Lanes.”

State police are “attempting to locate Juliana to serve the warrant and conduct an interview with him,” Demlein said.

The GoFundMe campaign for the victims said six family members were in the Sienna minivan heading home from a family holiday event when they were struck from behind by the speeding pickup.

“The family is in deep shock over the sudden and tragic loss of life and they are asking for your help to lighten the burden of this tragedy and allow Andy and his parents to focus on the long path of recovery ahead,” the campaign reads. “No one should ever have to endure what the Vu family is going through and although the driver of the truck has apparently fled to avoid arrest, we’re committed to bringing them and all others responsible to justice.”

The campaign described Annie as “a sweet, smart girl” who loved piano, baking and her little brother, Andy.

Theresa was described as a loving mother and grandmother who took her grandchildren to church every Sunday and had “a beautiful singing voice.”