Police seek driver in crash that killed pedestrian in Fairfax County

A man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday morning, and police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for the driver, who they say did not stop.

Christopher Young, 34, was crossing Little River Turnpike at Shelley Lane in Annandale when the driver of a sedan traveling westbound struck him.

Police responded around 7 a.m. and took Young to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Police are looking for the driver of the car seen below, and are asking anyone with information about what happened to call them at 703-280-0543.

Below is the area where it happened.