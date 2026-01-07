Live Radio
Police seek driver in crash that killed pedestrian in Fairfax County

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 7, 2026, 5:43 PM

A man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday morning, and police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for the driver, who they say did not stop.

Christopher Young, 34, was crossing Little River Turnpike at Shelley Lane in Annandale when the driver of a sedan traveling westbound struck him.

Police responded around 7 a.m. and took Young to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Police are looking for the driver of the car seen below, and are asking anyone with information about what happened to call them at 703-280-0543.

Vehicle linked to fatal hit and run
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for this car in connection to a fatal hit and run. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

Below is the area where it happened.

map of annandale
(Screenshot courtesy Google Maps)

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

