2 killed, 6 injured in Fairfax Co. car crash on Christmas

Two people have died, and six others were injured after a car crash on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Christmas.

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 495 around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

In an email, a VSP spokesperson said six people were inside of a Toyota Sienna minivan when it collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck with two passengers inside.

Two passengers inside the minivan, a 75-year old woman and a 15-year-old, were taken to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries and died, according to police.

The two passengers in the pickup truck were also transported to the hospital. Police did not give details on their conditions.

Officials believe the crash happened in the main lanes of I-495. The minivan was found in the eastbound express lanes and the truck was found in the main lanes.

The crashes remain under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the time of the crash.

