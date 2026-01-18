Gun brandished at Virginia’s Springfield Town Center prompts 45-minute lockdown

Springfield Town Center in Virginia was locked down for 45 minutes Saturday night after an individual showed a gun during an incident, but no shots were fired.

Springfield Town Center in Virginia was locked down for 45 minutes Saturday night after an individual showed a gun during an incident.

Police said they got a report of a “domestic-related brandishing” incident just before 8:10 p.m. at the 6500 Springfield Mall location.

It triggered a lockdown and a sizable response from police and emergency crews.

Fairfax County police said they hadn’t found any evidence that shots were fired.

No injuries or arrests have been reported in connection with the incident so far.

Police are still investigating the incident, however businesses have resumed as normal.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.