Missing 78-year-old Fairfax County man found dead inside submerged car

A 78-year-old Northern Virginia man, who was reported missing a week ago, has been found dead inside a submerged car in Fairfax County.

A Northern Virginia man, who was reported missing a week ago, has been found dead inside a submerged car in Fairfax County.

Police said in an update Monday they recovered a vehicle in the Occoquan River in the 10700 block of Old Colchester Road in Lorton.

Quang Hang, 78, was last seen Dec. 1 near the George Washington Parkway at Slaters Lane in the City of Alexandria. Virginia State Police said Hang was possibly driving a red sedan with Virginia tags, and that his disappearance posed a “credible threat to their health and safety.”

Fairfax County police said Hang’s disappearance was upgraded to “critically missing” on Wednesday.

Hang’s daughter Betsy told NBC Washington that his father had memory loss and missed doses of his blood pressure medicine when he went missing. She said he took “a wrong turn” while going to get his car inspected by a “trusted mechanic” in Leesburg.

Fairfax County police said they conducted extensive investigative efforts, including deploying a helicopter and drones.

Police are investigating the death but said they do not suspect foul play.

Below is the area where police found the vehicle:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.