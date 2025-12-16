Live Radio
Fox rescued in Fairfax County after being stuck in fence

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 16, 2025, 1:48 PM

Fox stuck in a fence
A fox stuck in a fence in Fairfax County, Virginia. (Courtesy Fairfax County Animal Shelter)
Courtesy Fairfax County Animal Shelter
Authorities rescue fox
Authorities rescued the fox from the fence. (Courtesy Fairfax County Animal Shelter)
Courtesy Fairfax County Animal Shelter
Fox treated
The fox was transported for treatment of injuries. (Courtesy Fairfax County Animal Shelter)
Courtesy Fairfax County Animal Shelter
(1/3)
Fox stuck in a fence
Authorities rescue fox
Fox treated

A fox was rescued in Fairfax County, Virginia, after a community member saw it stuck in a fence last week.

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter said the fox was stuck “for several hours before being found.”

The shelter’s officers were able to free the fox from the fence, but it had suffered injuries to it’s rear legs. The fox was taken to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center for treatment.

The shelter said foxes are increasingly interacting with suburban and urban neighborhoods as “human development expands.” Shelter officials recommended keeping an eye out for foxes around dawn and dusk, and keeping your distance as foxes are happier left alone.

The shelter said to call 703-691-2131 if you find a fox that isn’t behaving well or looks sick.

