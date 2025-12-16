Fox rescued in Fairfax County after being stuck in fence

A fox was rescued after being stuck in a fence in Fairfax County, Virginia, after being alerted by a community member last week.

A fox was rescued in Fairfax County, Virginia, after a community member saw it stuck in a fence last week.

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter said the fox was stuck “for several hours before being found.”

The shelter’s officers were able to free the fox from the fence, but it had suffered injuries to it’s rear legs. The fox was taken to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center for treatment.

The shelter said foxes are increasingly interacting with suburban and urban neighborhoods as “human development expands.” Shelter officials recommended keeping an eye out for foxes around dawn and dusk, and keeping your distance as foxes are happier left alone.

The shelter said to call 703-691-2131 if you find a fox that isn’t behaving well or looks sick.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.