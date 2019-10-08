Arlington Animal Control rescues fox ensnared by fish hook

Animal Control Officer Cliff Ballena responded to the call and found that the fox had a fish hook stuck its leg, along with several gashes on its body.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington shared photos of the fox via Twitter on Tuesday.

According to a social media post, the AWL received a call about a fox trapped in a bush. Animal Control Officer Cliff Ballena responded to the call and found that the fox had a fish hook stuck in its leg, along with several gashes on its body.

Officer Ballena managed to safely untangle the fox and bring it back to the shelter. Shorty after, the fox was transported to Wildlife Vet Care, where it received surgery to repair its wounds.

The AWL said the fox will be returned to the wild “very soon.”

