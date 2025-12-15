Cab driver dead, 2 others injured after multivehicle crash involving Metrobus on Rt. 1

One man was killed and two other adults were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a multivehicle crash Monday morning on Route 1 in the Fairhaven area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

A cab driver was killed and two other adults were seriously injured in a crash on Dec. 15, 2025. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News The crash happened just after 10 a.m. in the 6300 block of Route 1. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News According to Fairfax County police Capt. Jesse Katzman, a taxi cab was traveling at a “very high rate of speed” on Route 1 and struck a van, pushing that van into a Metrobus that was stopped for a red light. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

A cab driver was killed and two other people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 1 in the Fair Haven area of Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. in the 6300 block of Route 1 and shut down the northbound lanes of Route 1 between Beacon Hill Road and North Kings Highway, police said.

According to Fairfax County police Capt. Jesse Katzman, a taxi cab was traveling at a “very high rate of speed” on Route 1 and struck a van, pushing that van into a Metrobus that was stopped for a red light.

The man driving the taxi, which had no passengers, was killed and two adult occupants of the van were taken to the hospital with what Katzman said were life-threatening injuries. Another person inside the van was also hurt, but their injuries were considered not life-threatening.

“Any time we have a loss of life, it’s extremely tragic,” Katzman said. “There is significant damage to both the van and to the taxi, so it is definitely a traumatic accident.”

None of the five occupants of the Metrobus were hurt. The bus was operating on the F1X route between King Street and Fort Belvoir and was in service carrying four passengers, along with its driver.

Katzman said investigators were able to see what happened from video captured by cameras on the Metrobus.

A map indicating the approximate location of the crash is below:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.