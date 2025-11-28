With extra cash, Fairfax Co. contemplates ways to bring in more tourists

With millions of new dollars to help attract tourists to Fairfax County, leaders in the Northern Virginia suburb are coming up with ways to use the money.

With millions of new dollars to help attract tourists to Fairfax County, leaders in the Northern Virginia suburb are recommending a grant program for local businesses and the possibility of upgrading sports fields to make it a more attractive place to host events.

During a Board of Supervisors Economic Initiatives Committee meeting this week, Visit Fairfax CEO Barry Biggar said new investments can help the county increase its economic activity from tourism to $5 billion within three to five years. Tourism contributed $3.9 billion in economic activity in 2024, Biggar said.

“We will expand direct sales,” Biggar said. “We will elevate our marketing to key areas that we know will perform. We will also utilize this to attract major events such as the National Senior Games, something we have never been able to do before.”

The county is expecting to have $6.5 million in new revenue, as a result of an increase in the transient occupancy tax that went into effect last month. The shift increased the tax from 7% to 9%, and Virginia law requires half the funding generated from the tax to be used to promote tourism.

“I guarantee and promise you that money will be invested to ensure the absolute maximum opportunity of bringing in more revenue to Fairfax County,” Biggar said.

Biggar recommended several ideas for ways the county can spend the money.

For one, the county could use $1.5 million to create a Tourism Capital Improvement Fund. It would cover the cost of field and facility upgrades to attract sports tourism events or be used to build a meeting and conference facility.

Chairman Jeff McKay said if the county takes that approach, it would be the first time “potentially any money is invested in the sports tourism activities.”

“Clearly, TOT tax return on investment is undoubtedly strong, and here we have an opportunity to double down on that and to say, ‘Hey, taking revenue from people who visit the county to create new opportunities for more people to visit the county, at least for this supervisor, is a real no-brainer,'” McKay said.

Biggar said $1 million can be allotted each year to a grant program that would support hotels, restaurants and businesses. It would offer matching funds to extend the reach of promotions.

And $4 million, Biggar said, would be used to support Visit Fairfax, funding marketing initiatives.

It’s unclear whether the ideas will be incorporated into County Executive Bryan Hill’s budget proposal for fiscal 2027. During the meeting, Hill described the ideas as “a concept, and we’re trying to get the gauge of the board if the concept is going to work.”

