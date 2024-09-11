How this Virginia business makes chocolate a ‘luxurious experience’

At Craving for Chocolate in Vienna, owner Suzanne Nader strives to set herself apart by focusing on the presentation of chocolate.

This story is part of WTOP’s Small Business September series, sponsored by EagleBank.

For people looking to buy some chocolate, there are a lot of options to choose from, which means business owners who hope to make a living selling the tasty treats have their work cut out for them.

At Craving for Chocolate in Vienna, Virginia, Suzanne Nader strives to set herself apart by focusing on the presentation of chocolate.

Creating luxury packaging for her product gives her a unique and effective way to enhance her brand, she said.

“We want people to think, ‘Oh this is something that I’ve never had before,'” Nader told WTOP.

Other chocolate companies don’t necessarily think about that part of the experience, according to Nader: “They do not give the packaging the attention needed, or they do not necessarily put them in a keepsake container where the container can stay as a reminder of the gift.”

Nader first launched the business in 2015, starting it in her basement.

“I grew up in Lebanon, and we have a lot of exposure to Europe with their chocolates, so I thought, ‘I need to bring this here,'” Nader said. “I got a small quantity and started packaging them.”

Nader described herself as “an avid chocolate lover” with an “eye for exquisite elegance.”

“I worked a lot on packaging,” Nader added. “Packaging was my main focus, but also with the chocolates, I wanted a different experience.”

Each piece of chocolate looks similar to an ornament that would be hung on a Christmas tree, wrapped up in shiny silver, gold or red paper.

The business sells chocolate to individuals or for larger events, such as corporate parties, graduations, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and holiday get-togethers.

Nader’s business partner, Dalia Hidayat, described it as “gourmet, Belgian, high-quality chocolates.”

“We want it to be a luxurious experience, but we want it to taste equally, if not better, than it looks,” said Hidayat. “We try to have something that sets us apart from the standard chocolate shop.”

