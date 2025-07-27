Man accused of stealing Pokémon cards after robbing woman at gunpoint in Tysons garage

A California man was charged with burglary and several other crimes, including Pokémon cards, after his potential involvement in a robbery in Northern Virginia.

A man was arrested Thursday, charged with burglary and several other crimes that police said were related to his potential involvement in a robbery that occurred on the same day in Tysons, Virginia.

Police said they went to the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive shortly after 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

A woman told police she was robbed by a masked man, identified as Mohammad Asif, 36, of California. Police said he approached her with a rifle, grabbed her and stole her phone.

She escaped and Asif fled the scene.

A short time later, the woman’s boyfriend arrived to where the robbery happened and shortly after received an alert from his home security system that there was a burglary in progress at his home in the 4500 block of Plateau Drive in Fair Oaks.

Police said several high value items, including Pokémon cards, were taken.

After an investigation, police said they identified Asif as a suspect.

He was taken into custody at a nearby home and is being held without bond. Police said the two incidents are related and the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Fairfax County police’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, or submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-8477.

