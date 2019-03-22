Police: Fairfax Co. burglaries target victims of Asian, Middle Eastern descent

Fairfax County police are asking the public for help after a series of burglaries mainly targeting victims of Middle Eastern or Asian descent have resulted in losses of over a million dollars.
The areas of 10 recent burglaries were released by police on Friday. In December, police had released the areas of 13 burglaries that they believed could be related.
The suspects are likely a group of professionals, police said. In many cases, they entered through the rear doors of victims’ houses. The thefts usually happened in the late afternoon and evening.
Where recent homes have been burglarized:
- 8400 block of Reflection Lane, Vienna
- 8200 block of Falstaff Road, McLean
- 4800 block of Muddler Way, Fairfax
- 12500 block of Cerromar Place, Fairfax
- 1300 block of Earnestine Street, McLean
- 1400 block of Woodhurst Boulevard, McLean
- 7800 block of Loughran Road, McLean
- 9700 block of Middleton Ridge Road, Vienna
- 10000 block of Park Royal Drive, Great Falls
- 1600 block of Admirals Hill Court, Vienna
These are the addresses that police released in December:
- 5200 block of Knight Arch Circle, Fairfax
- 11800 block of Robertson Farm Circle, Fairfax
- 4800 block of Annamohr Drive, Fairfax
- 11300 block of Andrew Lane, Fairfax
- 1100 block of Mountain Hope Court, Great Falls
- 200 block of Golden Woods Court, Great Falls
- 1100 block of Lees Meadow Court, Great Falls
- 1200 block of Raymond Avenue, McLean
- 3500 block of Saint Augustin Lane, Oakton
- 9600 block of Maymont Drive, Vienna
Fairfax County investigators are working with Loudoun County and Manassas City police, who are investigating similar reports.
After the first string of burglaries, police released the following tips to keep your home safe:
- Lock all doors and windows
- Secure sliding glass doors with a metal or wooden rod wedged in the track
- Lock doors leading to attached garages
- Make your house appear occupied when you’re not there
- Keep the area around your house well lit
- Have a neighbor collect mail, newspapers while you’re away
- Organize a neighborhood watch program
- Get a home security check from a crime prevention officer
- Keep an inventory of your property
- Store ladders and tools in a locked shed or garage
- Make sure your address is clearly visible for emergency services
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to call the McLean District Station at 703-556-7750, the Reston District Station at 703-478-0904, or the Fair Oaks District Station at 703-591-0966.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
