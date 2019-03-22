Police: Fairfax Co. burglaries target victims of Asian, Middle Eastern descent

Fairfax County police are asking the public for help after a series of burglaries mainly targeting victims of Middle Eastern or Asian descent have resulted in losses of over a million dollars.

The areas of 10 recent burglaries were released by police on Friday. In December, police had released the areas of 13 burglaries that they believed could be related.

The suspects are likely a group of professionals, police said. In many cases, they entered through the rear doors of victims’ houses. The thefts usually happened in the late afternoon and evening.

Where recent homes have been burglarized:

8400 block of Reflection Lane, Vienna

8200 block of Falstaff Road, McLean

4800 block of Muddler Way, Fairfax

12500 block of Cerromar Place, Fairfax

1300 block of Earnestine Street, McLean

1400 block of Woodhurst Boulevard, McLean

7800 block of Loughran Road, McLean

9700 block of Middleton Ridge Road, Vienna

10000 block of Park Royal Drive, Great Falls

1600 block of Admirals Hill Court, Vienna

These are the addresses that police released in December:

5200 block of Knight Arch Circle, Fairfax

11800 block of Robertson Farm Circle, Fairfax

4800 block of Annamohr Drive, Fairfax

11300 block of Andrew Lane, Fairfax

1100 block of Mountain Hope Court, Great Falls

200 block of Golden Woods Court, Great Falls

1100 block of Lees Meadow Court, Great Falls

1200 block of Raymond Avenue, McLean

3500 block of Saint Augustin Lane, Oakton

9600 block of Maymont Drive, Vienna

Fairfax County investigators are working with Loudoun County and Manassas City police, who are investigating similar reports.

After the first string of burglaries, police released the following tips to keep your home safe:

Lock all doors and windows

Secure sliding glass doors with a metal or wooden rod wedged in the track

Lock doors leading to attached garages

Make your house appear occupied when you’re not there

Keep the area around your house well lit

Have a neighbor collect mail, newspapers while you’re away

Organize a neighborhood watch program

Get a home security check from a crime prevention officer

Keep an inventory of your property

Store ladders and tools in a locked shed or garage

Make sure your address is clearly visible for emergency services

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to call the McLean District Station at 703-556-7750, the Reston District Station at 703-478-0904, or the Fair Oaks District Station at 703-591-0966.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

