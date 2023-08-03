3 arrested, 4 firearms recovered in Fairfax Co. golf course robbery

Three suspects, all 18 or younger, have been arrested in an ongoing investigation of a golf cart robbery and weapon brandishing at a Reston, Virginia, golf course on Wednesday, according to police.

The investigation that led to these arrests yielded the recovery of four firearms and suspected narcotics that are now off the streets of Fairfax County. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department The investigation that led to these arrests yielded the recovery of four firearms and suspected narcotics that are now off the streets of Fairfax County. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department The investigation that led to these arrests yielded the recovery of four firearms and suspected narcotics that are now off the streets of Fairfax County. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Three suspects, all 18 or younger, have been arrested in an ongoing investigation of a golf cart robbery and weapon brandishing at a Reston, Virginia, golf course that took place Wednesday, according to police.

Deon Luangraj, 18, a resident of Lynchburg, Virginia, was charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Two additional suspects, aged 14 and 16, were charged with additional robbery, firearm and narcotics offenses.

On Wednesday around 6:41 p.m., Reston officers responded to the Hidden Creek Country Club at 1711 Clubhouse Rd. for a report of weapon brandishing.

A country club employee said he had gotten into a verbal altercation with a group of teenagers who he’d previously suspected of stealing golf carts. During that altercation, the employee said one of the teens brandished a handgun.

Later that same evening after 8 p.m., officers were called to the country club again for a robbery. Police said that employees reported a group of teenagers who had stolen and crashed a golf cart before robbing a party of golfers for their cart at gunpoint and driving away.

The arrests also led to the officers’ recovery of four firearms as well as unidentified narcotics, police said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.