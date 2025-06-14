Fairfax County police ‘enhance presence’ around local elected officials following attack in Minnesota

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are increasing patrols around elected officials in the area after a shooting in Minnesota Saturday.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are increasing patrols around elected officials in the area after a shooting in Minnesota on Saturday.

The Fairfax County police posted on X saying that they have reviewed an incident in Minnesota and are “preparing to enhance” police presence around “homes and neighborhoods of legislators and other elected officials.”

The FCPD senior leadership team convened this morning to review the known circumstances of the targeted attacks on elected officials in Minnesota by a gunman impersonating a police officer. Our patrol officers and other assets are preparing to enhance our presence around… (1/2) — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 14, 2025

Police in Minnesota say a man impersonating a police officer went to the home of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and killed her and her husband. The man also shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described the attacks as “targeted political violence.”

Because the man pretended to be a police officer, FCPD said that any “direct personal contact with elected officials at their homes by FCPD will include two uniformed police officers.”

Fairfax County police said that there is not currently any intelligence linking the attacks in Minnesota to Virginia.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.