Fairfax County police ‘enhance presence’ around local elected officials following attack in Minnesota

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 14, 2025, 2:57 PM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are increasing patrols around elected officials in the area after a shooting in Minnesota on Saturday.

The Fairfax County police posted on X saying that they have reviewed an incident in Minnesota and are “preparing to enhance” police presence around “homes and neighborhoods of legislators and other elected officials.” 

Police in Minnesota say a man impersonating a police officer went to the home of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and killed her and her husband. The man also shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described the attacks as “targeted political violence.”

Because the man pretended to be a police officer, FCPD said that any “direct personal contact with elected officials at their homes by FCPD will include two uniformed police officers.”

Fairfax County police said that there is not currently any intelligence linking the attacks in Minnesota to Virginia.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

