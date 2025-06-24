Fairfax Co. students vying to become next Jr. Ranger

Fourth grader Layla Moore is hoping to win the Jr. Ranger contest with her passion for wildlife. She hopes to support endangered species and the Smithsonian National Zoo with the $20,000 award.

Layla Moore (left) and Ivy User (right) want the title of Jr. Ranger. (Courtesy Meghan Moore and Todd Usher) Layla Moore (left) and Ivy User (right) want the title of Jr. Ranger. (Courtesy Meghan Moore and Todd Usher) Two local children are currently vying for the chance to become the next Jr. Ranger.

As part of a military family, Layla Moore has always enjoyed spending time outdoors and exploring nature.

But in the last few years, her curiosity evolved. The fourth grader from Burke, Virginia, loved learning and would spend time researching various topics on her own. Then, as she uncovered her passion for animals and wildlife, she’d share interesting facts with her family.

Her mom, Meghan Moore, said those facts were oftentimes things even older family members didn’t know.

“I want to view wild animals and help save endangered species,” Layla said. She added, she generally likes animals “that people hate.” Those include snakes, mice and spiders.

Her interest prompted Layla to enter the National Wildlife Federation’s Jr. Ranger contest. She’s currently first in her group in the latest round of voting that ends later this week, and she’s hoping to use the award money to help the Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C.

Ivy Usher, a 7-year-old who lives in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County, is also a finalist in the Jr. Ranger contest. She’s currently in fourth place in her group – a different group than Moore.

“I like taking care of animals. I love learning about them and drawing pictures of animals and writing books about them,” Usher told WTOP.

Usher’s dad, Todd Usher, said Ivy has always been a naturally curious child.

“She has always been interested in animals whether it is the foxes that live in our neighborhood, the toads that live in our yard, the bats we saw flying around the other night or going to see the wildlife at Huntley Meadows Park,” Todd said.

In addition, Todd said, his daughter likes to create artwork and write stories based on the animals she discovers.

The winner of the Jr. Ranger contest is awarded $20,000. They also get to learn from expert Jeff Corwin and appear in a Ranger Rick magazine.

Online voting for the current round of the contest is open and scheduled to end Thursday. National Wildlife Federation donations correspond to votes.

