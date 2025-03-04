Kids teaching kids: These Fairfax Co. sixth-graders are helping their younger classmates learn

A student-run program at Cunningham Park Elementary gives sixth-graders the opportunity to help younger students learn to read.

To many first grade students, the “big kids” seem so cool — almost like heroes. One of those older students in Fairfax County, Virginia, is using that social capital to help younger kids further their reading skills.

Cunningham Park Elementary School sixth grader Ruth Gaffiney told WTOP the plan came to her at the beginning of the year, when she and her classmates were helping first graders log on to computers for the first time.

They enjoyed working with the younger students so much, she pitched a program in which they would continue meeting with the first graders and help with their reading. It was quickly approved by Principal Allison Hoak — and named Cardinals Care for Cardinals in a nod to the school mascot.

“I walk into the room, all the kids just turn around, they smile,” Gaffiney said. “It’s fun knowing that they look up to us, like we are the big kids. We are their role models, and we set a good example.”

Now, around a dozen sixth grade students head to the younger class two to three times a week.

“I really like helping kids,” Ashley Grim said between reading books with her younger schoolmates. “Because as a kid, I knew that it was really hard for me to read.”

They also help younger students in what is called “Reader Theater,” where students act out their books.

“Like their book is their script,” Gaffiney said.

“There’s something different about, like, impressing your teacher, versus impressing a big kid,” said first grade teacher Mallory Bonner.

Gaffiney told WTOP the school plans to continue the program after she and her classmates leave for middle school.

